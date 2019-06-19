Man who dangled from overpass facing charges

An undated booking photo of Marcus Lee Jackson. (Courtesy of the Muskegon Sheriff’s Office.)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who dangled from an overpass Tuesday afternoon is facing charges.

Marcus Lee Jackson, 33, of Muskegon is charged with a second offense of felony aggravated domestic violence, interfering with electronic communication, resisting police and being a habitual offender.

Authorities say Jackson is a suspect in an assault against a female at a home on Fleming Avenue at Roberts Street in Muskegon. Officers were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, but Jackson drove off before they arrived.

Police say Jackson stopped near the overpass, got out of his vehicle and climbed over the bridge guardrail.

A portion of southbound US-31 was shut down for part of the afternoon as semi-trucks gathered under the overpass.

Police say they talked Jackson off the bridge and took him to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered a $20,000 bond for Jackson.

Jackson’s next court date was not scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.