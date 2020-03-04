Closings & Delays
Man wanted in Wisconsin murder arrested in Muskegon

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

An undated photo of Donley Carey, (Courtesy of Racine Police Department)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Wisconsin murder at a motel in Muskegon.

U.S Marshals and the Michigan State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Donley Carey at the motel around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Carey is accused in a Feb. 25 homicide in Racine, which is south of Milwaukee.

Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson, was found dead from several gunshot wounds, according to NBC-affiliate WTMJ-TV.   

Authorities say Carey has ties to the Muskegon area.

He is being held at the Muskegon County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.     

