Man wanted in Muskegon Heights shooting death

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A mug shot of Darese Dukur Sanders.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man in connection to the June shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Muskegon Heights.

Darese Dukur Sanders, 25, is wanted on open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting death of Derick Wade Peterson, according to Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

The shooting happened on June 5 on 6th Street near W. Manahan Avenue in a gravel parking lot between an auto repair shop and a storage facility. Peterson was found shot dead in the driver’s seat of a car. The back window was shattered.

Rodney Amos Neal, 30, was also charged in connection to the shooting on June 11. He was charged with open murder and felony firearm possession.  

