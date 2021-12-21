Man wanted in deadly Norton Shores bar shooting in custody

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Norton Shores bar is in custody after turning himself in early Tuesday morning.

The Norton Shores Police Department said Kyle Decker Robbins, 40, turned himself in around 2 a.m. Tuesday after a five-day search.

Robbins is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail. He faces homicide and firearm charges connected to Thursday’s deadly shooting of 27-year-old Andre Garner.

Police said shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to Mibar on W. Sherman Boulevard near the intersection of Lincoln Street on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said that a fistfight started near the bar and ended when the suspect, believed to be Robbins, pulled out a handgun and shot Garner several times.

Garner was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer 231.722.7463, the Norton Shores Police Department 231.733.2691 or 911.