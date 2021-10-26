Man wanted in deadly Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Muskegon Heights Sunday.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said an arrest warrant has been issued for Sir-urious Wynn, 28, of Muskegon. He faces an open murder charge in the death of Lawrence Longmire, according to court documents.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Shell Mart, located at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Peck Street in Muskegon Heights.

Police scene at the Shell Mart on Sherman Boulevard (WOOD)

A 27-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Court records identify the victim as Lawrence Longmire.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on Wynn’s whereabouts should call 911 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.