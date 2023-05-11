An undated photo of Javontae Jordan Jones, provided by Muskegon Heights Police Department. (May 11, 2023)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man they suspect shot and killed another man at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday.

Javontae Jordan Jones, 26, is wanted in the shooting death of Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis. The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a felony warrant for his arrest.

Jones stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, according to Muskegon Heights police. Officers advised people to consider Jones armed and dangerous and not to approach him.

Anyone with information on where Jones may be is asked to call police.

Raglin-Davis was shot in Muskegon Heights shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Hideout Bar on E. Broadway Avenue near Baker Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department. He died on the way to the hospital. It is not known what let up to the shooting.

The City of Muskegon Heights Detectives and Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task force is investigating the death as a homicide.