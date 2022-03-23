EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a mobile home park near Muskegon, according to dispatchers.

Muskegon Central Dispatch confirmed to News 8 that shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Apple Carr Village located off E. Apple Avenue in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon.

When deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, dispatchers said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made, according to dispatchers. No suspect descriptions were released Wednesday morning.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, but dispatchers said it’s being investigated as a homicide.