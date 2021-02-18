Man shot, killed in Muskegon; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Muskegon Wednesday night.

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired on Wood Street near the intersection of Laketon Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Corey Freeman, of Muskegon, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died of his injuries, according to MDPS.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.