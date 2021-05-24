Man shot, killed in Muskegon; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Muskegon Sunday night.

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired on West Forest Avenue near the intersection of Seaway Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the release.

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Todd Mitchell, of Muskegon.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.