Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Norton Shores bar; no arrests

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a bar in Norton Shores early Thursday morning.

The Norton Shores Police Department said officers were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired at Mibar on W. Sherman Boulevard near the intersection of Lincoln Street.

Witnesses told investigators that a fistfight started near the bar then after a few punches were thrown, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times.

The suspect walked out of the bar and was last seen heading north. He is described as being in his 40s, around 6-foot and 170 pounds.

The victim, a 27-year-old Muskegon man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

It’s believed that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police said several people inside the bar at the time of the shooting left before officers arrived. They are encouraged to call the police department to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691, Silent Observer at 231.722.7463, or 911.