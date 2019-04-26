Muskegon County

Man seriously injured in Muskegon shooting

Posted: Apr 26, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are looking for the person who shot a man, seriously injuring him.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dyson Street and E. Larch Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the “lower extremities,” according to Muskegon Police Department Capt. Shawn Bride.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene, including bullet casings. They’re working on developing a description of the suspect.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

