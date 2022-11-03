NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her has been sentenced to probation.

Pedro Estrada, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years of probation. He pleaded no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon on Sept. 19.

Authorities say Estrada held a women at gunpoint and assaulted her on Jan. 22 at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park in Norton Shores.

Police say officers were responding to a report of a woman who had been assaulted by a man threatening her with a long gun. The woman was able to get escape and ran to a nearby mobile home, according to police.

The man barricaded himself in the home and allegedly threatened to shoot the officers and burn the mobile home down, police said. After several hours, the standoff ended when he peacefully walked out of the house and was taken into custody.