Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed and killed a pregnant woman after breaking into her Muskegon Township apartment has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Howard, 20, pleaded guilty in October to open murder in connection to the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Dominique Deshay O’Neal.

Authorities said Howard entered O’Neal’s apartment in the early morning hours of June 24, 2015 and stabbed her to death. The father of the unborn child was the person who discovered her dead in the morning and called 911.

On Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of O’Neal and 43 months to 15 years for the death of the unborn child.