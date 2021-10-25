Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex’s boyfriend

FILE – Ryan Allen Berry appears in a Muskegon courtroom in 2019 to be formally charged with the murder of Evan Yonker.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend near Muskegon.

Ryan Berry was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In September, he was found guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment and two felony firearm charges.

Berry murdered Evan Yonker in August 2019. Berry waited at Yonker’s home in Dalton Township for Yonker to get home from work. He then shot him with Yonker’s own gun.

Prosecutors in 2019 said Berry’s motive stemmed from jealousy over Yonker dating his ex-girlfriend.

Berry then forced his ex-girlfriend to drive him to Grand Haven, where he swam out into Lake Michigan. He surrendered to authorities about 35 minutes later and boarded an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol boat.