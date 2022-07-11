A photo shows drugs, a gun and money that authorities say they confiscated from Delando Johnson.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Muskegon man was sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges.

Delando Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison — 15 years for drug trafficking to be followed by five years for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan.

Authorities say he sold heroin and fentanyl at least three times in May 2020. When he was arrested, they say, investigators found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, trafficking paraphernalia, guns and ammunition, and more than $6,000 in case. Federal prosecutors say Johnson admitted he was selling drugs.

His sentencing is the most recent handed down as part of Operation Interstate Zeus, which began in 2019. About 35 federal, state and local law enforcement officers helped execute arrest and search warrants across Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.

He was among several people from the Muskegon area arrested in early 2021 in a drug trafficking sweep called Operation Interstate Zeus: