Man sentenced in 3rd lending store robbery

A July 15, 2019, mug shot of James Hebrank from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who already received a prison sentence for robbing money lending stores in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday in another robbery case.

James Hebrank was sentenced to between 5.5 and 30 years on a count of armed robbery out of Muskegon County.

In January, he pleaded no contest to the Nov. 28, 2018, robbery of a lending store in Roosevelt Park near Muskegon.

In all, authorities accused Hebrank of robbing five money lending stores in November and December 2018: the one in Roosevelt Park, two in Ottawa County, plus others in Kentwood and Fremont. He also allegedly tried to rob a lending store in Alpine Township. He was arrested in late December 2018 after investigators got a tip.

The sentence for the Muskegon County case will run concurrent to the seven-year term he already received for the Ottawa County robberies.