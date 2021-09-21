Man sentenced in 2018 Muskegon County crossbow killing

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a Norton Shores man with a crossbow in 2018.

On Aug. 26, Nyoky Bull was sentenced to a maximum of 70 years in prison for second-degree murder in the Dec. 26, 2018 death of 20-year-old Marcus Olmstead.

Olmstead’s twin brother discovered his body in their family’s driveway. A crossbow bolt was still lodged in his abdomen.

Police said Bull admitted to luring Olmstead outside his home and firing the crossbow. Prosecutors say Bull planned the ambush, posing as his girlfriend on Instagram to lure Olmstead into the meeting, and buying two crossbow bolts before the murder.

Police were looking at the possibility of jealousy as a motive for the crime. Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts previously told News 8 that Olmstead had been talking to Bull’s 18-year-old girlfriend hours before the murder.