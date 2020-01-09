Man sentenced in 2017 deadly Musk. Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person charged in connection to a deadly 2017 shooting in Muskegon Heights will spend years in prison.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Masson Bryant to 57 months to 15 years in prison for open murder. He received credit for 19 days he already served. He was also sentenced to two years in prison for a felony firearm charge but received credit for the 730 days he has already spent in jail.

In November, Bryant pleaded no contest to both charges. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21, 2017 in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street near West Maplewood Avenue. The victim, 42-year-old Nathan Ward of Dalton Township, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said a second victim from Muskegon Heights was taken to an area hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his face that were not considered life-threatening.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not released.

A second person, Tamara McBride, was charged with lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation. News 8 is working to find out more about the status of her case.