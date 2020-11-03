Man sentenced for shooting Muskegon Heights officer

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Muskegon Heights officer will spend at least 16 years in prison.

On Sept. 22, Dayvon Malik Davis pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder and two weapons charges.

Tuesday, 22-year-old Davis was ordered to serve 11 to 20 years in prison for the assault charge. He was also sentenced to an additional five years in prison for one of the weapons counts.

In addition, Davis was also sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for the other weapons charge. However, this will be served concurrently with the other two sentences.

Officer Robert Kooi was shot in the arm while responding to a call at East Park Manor apartments on July 6.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said Davis was armed and wearing body armor when he was arrested with Kooi’s cuffs.

In 2016, Davis was sentenced to prison for bringing a loaded sawed-off shotgun to Muskegon Heights High School. Davis was 17 at the time of the September 2015 crime and was not a student of the school.