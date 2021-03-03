Man sentenced for lying in murder investigation

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Muskegon County courthouse summer generic Michael E. Kobza Hall of Justice summer_94932

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve prison time for lying to authorities as they investigated the shooting of a Muskegon man.

Juan Bates was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for lying to police investigating a violent crime and between 15 months and five years for being an accessory after the fact in the death of Mervin Bonner Jr.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Mervin Bonner
A photo of Mervin Bonner at his mother’s home in Muskegon. (Aug. 26, 2019)

Bonner, 18, was shot and killed on 7th Street near Grand Avenue in Muskegon on Aug. 25, 2019. Loved ones said he was supposed to start classes at Muskegon Community College the following day.

Bates pleaded guilty to the charges against him in January.

Two other people were also charged in the shooting, including Jainautica Watkins, who was charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links