Man sentenced for lying in murder investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will serve prison time for lying to authorities as they investigated the shooting of a Muskegon man.

Juan Bates was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for lying to police investigating a violent crime and between 15 months and five years for being an accessory after the fact in the death of Mervin Bonner Jr.

The sentences will run concurrently.

A photo of Mervin Bonner at his mother’s home in Muskegon. (Aug. 26, 2019)

Bonner, 18, was shot and killed on 7th Street near Grand Avenue in Muskegon on Aug. 25, 2019. Loved ones said he was supposed to start classes at Muskegon Community College the following day.

Bates pleaded guilty to the charges against him in January.

Two other people were also charged in the shooting, including Jainautica Watkins, who was charged with murder.