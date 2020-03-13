Man sentenced for killing wife after smoking dispute

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found guilty of killing his wife after a fight over smoking was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

In January, Vashon Flowers was found guilty of murder after a four-day trial.

Authorities were called around 6:40 a.m. May 19 in the 3100 block of Mona Street in Muskegon Heights.

Investigators say the couple was fighting several hours before the shooting after Flowers showed up at the home with cigarettes. The two previously agreed to quit smoking, detectives said.

The fight escalated and the husband packed his belongings and left the home, Thomas said.

Hours later, Flowers returned to the home and shot his wife four times in the chest, according to the police chief.

Investigators found Flowers in Muskegon several hours after the crime. Investigators suspect he had been drinking before the shooting, authorities say.

Flowers’ criminal history dates back to 1992, when he was convicted of misdemeanor aggravated assault, state records show. Other convictions involved drugs, weapons, resisting an officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and several other assault convictions, including assaulting a pregnant woman.