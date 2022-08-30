MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been sentenced to serve over two decades in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey David Paprocki, 33, was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office Western district of Michigan said in a Tuesday release. It said he will also have to pay the victims restitution and will have 10 years of supervised release once he’s out of custody.

Paprocki had told an undercover FBI agent on a messaging app that he had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography in April.

“Today’s sentence, in combination with the sentence he is facing in state court, holds Mr. Paprocki accountable for his conduct and ensures he cannot harm any more children. Cases like this one illustrate the commitment of the FBI and its law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold predators like him accountable,” James A. Tarasca, the special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in the release.