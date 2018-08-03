Man sentenced for attack on teen due to sexuality

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Trevon Godbolt appeared in court on Nov. 8, 2017.

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Trevon Godbolt appeared in court on Nov. 8, 2017.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who beat and robbed a Muskegon Heights teen was sentenced to time behind bars on Friday.

Trevon Godbolt was sentenced to 43 months to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Godbolt had entered a plea deal in February that would have sentenced him to two years in prison under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, meaning the charges would be expunged from his record if he abided by a set of conditions. However, prosecutors disagreed with the Holmes designation and Godbolt later withdrew the plea.

Authorities say Godbolt lured the 17-year-old victim to Edgewood School in Muskegon Heights on Nov. 4 and attacked him. Two teen girls recorded the assault and later posted it on Facebook. Godbolt can be heard in the video calling the victim gay and using the N-word as he punched him. He then ordered the victim to take off his clothes, after which the victim fled.

The girls who recorded the assault were also facing charges of unarmed robbery and unlawful posting of a message.