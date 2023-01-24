MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges in a deadly shooting that happened in December 2021.

Kyle Decker Robbins pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a weapons charge in the shooting death of Andre Garner, 27. Four other charges were dismissed. He will face up to 17 years in prison.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021. Officers were sent to Mibar on W. Sherman Boulevard near the intersection of Lincoln Street on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said that a fistfight started near the bar and ended when Robbins pulled out a handgun and shot Garner several times.

Garner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were looking for Robbins for five days before he turned himself in to authorities.