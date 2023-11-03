MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced after inappropriately touching several girls at Michigan’s Adventure north of Muskegon in July.

On Thursday, Benjamin Koche was sentenced to 12 months in jail followed by three years of probation after he pleaded no contest to a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and a count of fourth-degree CSC involving a victim between 13 and 16. He will also be placed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Koche was arrested after targeting young girls in the wave pool at the amusement park north of Muskegon on July 22 afternoon.

A state trooper wrote in a court document that “multiple victims … reported having their buttocks touched, being grabbed by their hips” and pulled toward the stranger, and one person reported he pressed himself against her.

Koche was still at the park when troopers arrived after having been taken to the first aid building by security. The trooper wrote that Koche denied the accusations.