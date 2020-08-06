Man pushing wheelchair dies in Muskegon Heights crash

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair across the road was killed in a crash in Muskegon Heights.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Seaway Drive and Hoyt Street.

The woman in the wheelchair told authorities she saw a motorcycle coming, but the man thought he could beat it. The motorcycle hit the man, killing him, according to Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

The motorcyclist was also hurt and hospitalized. Thomas said he didn’t know how badly the motorcyclist was hurt.