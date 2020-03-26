Man pulled out Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights identified

A body was pulled out of Mona Lake in Muskegon Heights on March 24, 2020.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man whose body was pulled out of a Muskegon County lake on Tuesday has been identified as 71-year-old James Hiza of Muskegon Heights.

Hiza was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mona Lake near Mona Lake Park off Lake Shore Drive in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights Police Department Joseph Thomas previously said Hiza was found face down about 15 feet from the shore.

Thomas said on Tuesday there were no signs of trauma on Hiza’s body.

Additional details about the incident are not immediately available.