Man pulled from car fire pleads to drunken driving

An undated booking photo of Demarco Dawson. (Courtesy of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to driving drunk in Muskegon Heights last year, eventually passing out and starting a car fire.

Demarco Dawson pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16 and felony possession of cocaine. A count of felony resisting police was dropped.

The car fire happened in the early hours of Dec. 4 on 7th Street near Sherman Boulevard. Authorities say Dawson, who was drunk and carrying crack, passed out with his foot on the gas pedal, sparking the flames.

State police troopers called to the scene found Dawson unconscious inside the car. They say he tried to fight them as they pulled him out.

Authorities say a 7-year-old tried to wake Dawson before police got there and eventually got out of the car as it filled with smoke.

Dawson, 31, of Grand Rapids, is scheduled to be sentenced April 9.