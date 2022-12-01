MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.

Timothy Day pleaded no contest to a charge of homicide – manslaughter and a charge of concealing the death of an individual on Nov. 17. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as a guilty plea at sentencing.

Day was arrested after the body of Brenda Hooper was found on Feb. 7 in a vacant lot in Muskegon Heights. Investigators said she had been strangled.

An undated courtesy photo of Brenda Hooper.

In court in February, authorities said she had died on Oct. 12, 2021, and Day had told them he strangled and killed her during a consensual sex act. She was reported missing and Day posted on social media asking for help finding her.

Investigators said he admitted to keeping her body at their apartment, before wrapping it in plastic garbage bags and bringing it to the vacant lot four days later.

Court documents say he later led police to her body.

Day’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated Day’s sentencing date. We regret the error, which has been fixed.