NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities held a woman at gunpoint and assaulted her in a Norton Shores mobile home has entered a plea.

On Sept. 19, Pedro Estrada pleaded no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Jan. 22 incident at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park in Norton Shores, according to court documents.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.

Police said officers were responding to a report of a woman who had been assaulted by a man threatening her with a long gun. The woman was able to get escape and ran to a nearby mobile home, according to police.

The man barricaded himself in the home and allegedly threatened to shoot the officers and burn the mobile home down, police said. After several hours, the standoff ended when he peacefully walked out of the house and was taken into custody.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.