MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea after he and three other young men were charged for sexually assaulting and exploiting an 11-year-old girl in 2020, the prosecutor said.

On April 15, Jermaine Chapman, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under the age of 13. Another charge of possession of child sexually abusive material will be dismissed.

Chapman was one of four men who were charged for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The girl initially met one of the men on social media and then her information was shared with the others, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joe Bizon.

Bizon said the men snuck into the girl’s Oceana County home and, at least one instance, took her to Muskegon where she was sexually exploited. Police believe the men supplied the victim with marijuana and/or alcohol.

Investigators say the girl reported the men threatened her with physical violence if she told anyone what was happening.

Robert Mallard and Dwight McKinney were sentenced in October 2021 and Quontravius Moffett was sentenced in March 2022.

Chapman is scheduled for sentencing on May 24.