MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pleaded Thursday after he was accused of inappropriately touching several girls at Michigan’s Adventure theme park.

Benjamin Koche pleaded no contest to two charges of criminal sexual conduct — in the second and fourth degree.

The felony charges stem from July 22, when police say Koche targeted young girls in the wave pool at the amusement park north of Muskegon. In court in July, authorities referenced a total of six victims.

A state trooper wrote in a court document that “multiple victims … reported having their buttocks touched, being grabbed by their hips” and pulled toward the stranger, and one person reported he pressed himself against her.

Koche was still at the park when troopers arrived after having been taken to the first aid building by security. The trooper wrote that Koche denied the accusations.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated as a guilty plea at sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 26

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.