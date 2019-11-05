Man pleads in crash that killed engaged couple

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of hitting and killing a couple in a Muskegon County crash while he was drunk faces sentencing.

Cody Loomis, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of drunken driving causing death and two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death.

Courtesy photos of Melissa Nash and Justin Ducham.

Melissa Nash, 37 and Justin Ducham, who died on the eve of his 40th birthday, were on Maple Island Road just south of Crystal Lake Road in Holton Township when a pickup truck being driven by Loomis slammed into their vehicle around 1 a.m. March 9.

Nash and Ducham both died in the crash. They were engaged and just months away from their wedding.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat previously told News 8 Loomis’ blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the crash.

State records show Loomis was convicted in 2014 on an impaired driving charge. Three years later, he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

Loomis is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19. He faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for each count.