Man pleads in 3rd lending store robbery

A July 15, 2019, mug shot of James Hebrank from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man already serving prison time for robbing money lending stores has entered a plea to another robbery.

On Friday, James Hebrank pleaded no contest to a count of armed robbery in Muskegon County. Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

Hebrank is already serving a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two similar armed robberies in Ottawa County.

In all, authorities accused him of robbing five money lending stores in November and December 2018: the two in Ottawa County, plus others in Kentwood, Roosevelt near Muskegon and Fremont. He also allegedly tried to rob a lending store in Alpine Township.

Authorities ultimately arrested him after getting a tip.