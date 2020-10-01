Man pleads guilty to shooting Musk Hts officer

Dayvon Malik Davis, 21, appears in a Muskegon County courtroom where he was arraigned on charges connected to a shooting that wounded an officer. (July 16, 2019)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who authorities say shot a Muskegon Heights officer has entered a plea deal.

On Sept. 22, Dayvon Malik Davis pleaded guilty to assault with intent to murder and two weapons charges.

Officer Robert Kooi was shot in the arm while responding to a call at East Park Manor apartments on July 6.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas said Davis was armed and wearing body armor when he was arrested with Kooi’s cuffs.

In 2016, Davis was sentenced to prison for bringing a loaded sawed-off shotgun to Muskegon Heights High School. Davis was 17 at the time of the September 2015 crime and was not a student of the school.