Man pleads guilty to lying to PD probing deadly shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men charged with lying to authorities investigating the deadly shooting of a Muskegon High School graduate has pleaded guilty.

Juan Bates pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to felony accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation in connection to the August 2019 death of Mervin Bonner Jr.

Photos of Mervin Bonner at his mother’s home in Muskegon. (Aug. 26, 2019)

Bonner, described by relatives as a straight-A student working for a business degree, was shot and killed on Aug. 25, 2019, the day before he was supposed to start classes at Muskegon Community College.

Muskegon police called to 7th Street near W. Grand Avenue found Bonner lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his head. The 18-year-old man died at the scene.

Jainautica Watkins has been charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms.

A booking photo of Jainautica Watkins. (Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

DeMarcus Franklin was also charged with lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation in connection to the case.