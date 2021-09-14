Man pleads guilty in deadly Muskegon shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly shooting in Muskegon that happened earlier this year.

Antwan Crawford in August pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and felony firearms.

The shooting happened Jan. 6 on Orchard Avenue west of Getty Street.

Authorities said Muskegon police officers found 21-year-old Damonte Neal lying in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the back. He died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Police said the initial calls to 911 reported multiple shots.

