Man killed in February house fire in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a house fire in Norton Shores last month.

The Norton Shores Police Department told News 8 that on Sunday, Feb. 21 authorities responded to a house fire on Austin Street near the intersection of E Columbia Avenue.

Firefighters pulled a 55-year-old man out of the house. He was later pronounced dead, according to NSPD.

Investigators determined that there was no evidence of arson. The victim did not have any signs of trauma and appeared to have died due to smoke inhalation, the police department said.