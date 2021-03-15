Man killed in Muskegon Heights house fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a fire broke out at a Muskegon Heights home Monday evening, authorities say.

The fire started around 6:25 p.m. near Broadway Avenue and Temple Street.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department said the victim was staying at the house as a guest and that he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Information on additional injuries was not immediately released.

Fire crews were still on the scene just after 10 p.m.