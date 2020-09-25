Man killed in Muskegon County crash

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after a car crash in Muskegon County.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at East Pontaluna Road and South Ravenna Road in Ravenna Township, north of Coopersville, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Shane Brown tells News 8 the driver was the only person inside the car and the only one involved in the crash. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his relatives have been notified of his death.