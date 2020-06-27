Man hospitalized following Muskegon Township shooting

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot in his midsection in Muskegon Township.

It happened at 1 p.m. Saturday on Quail Court inside the Quail Meadows apartment complex.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting. They found one man with a gunshot wound, according to Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar.

The man is being treated for his injury, Thielbar said.

Investigators do not have information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone is asked to call the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231.777.1666.

