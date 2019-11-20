Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Muskegon Co.

Authorities on scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-96 in Muskegon County Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Muskegon County Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Airline and Sternberg roads in Fruitport Township, southeast of Muskegon.

Fruitport Township police told News 8 that a man was ejected from the vehicle after the it rolled over. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

The right lane of eastbound I-96 was shut down for around an hour. It has since reopened.