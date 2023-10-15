MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a garage fire in Muskegon, police say.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Fire Department was called to a detached garage that was on fire on Bourdon Street near Fair Avenue in Muskegon. Firefighters found a 28-year-old man that had been in the garage but managed to escape on his own. He had burns on 95% of his body, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but then stabilized and flown by helicopter to a Grand Rapids hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but it is being investigated.

Anyone with information should contact Muskegon Fire Department at 231.724.6792 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.