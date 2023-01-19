MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and then dumping her body in Muskegon Heights will spend years in a state prison.

Timothy Day was sentenced Thursday to between 12 years, six months and 30 years in prison for manslaughter and a concurrent eight to 10 years for concealing the death of an individual.

The body of his girlfriend, 49-year-old Brenda Hooper, was found in a vacant lot in Muskegon Heights in February 2022. She had been missing since October 2021.

An undated courtesy photo of Brenda Hooper.

Day admitted to investigators that he killed her but said it was an accident. He said he strangled her during a consensual sex act. Investigators say he also told them he kept her body at their apartment in Muskegon for four days before dumping it. He ultimately led police to the body.

Day pleaded no contest in the case in November.