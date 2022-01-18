Man gets prison for soliciting child porn from girls

A booking photo of Chad Derry from the Muskegon County Jail.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man will serve years in prison for child pornography charges out of Muskegon County.

Chad Derry, 44, was sentenced Jan. 6 to between nine and 40 years in prison, the assistant prosecutor confirmed. Derry received credit for 540 days served.

He was charged in July 2020 after authorities said he had reached out to girls, including many from West Michigan, over the internet and convinced them to take inappropriate photos and videos.

He pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and child porn charges in December of last year.