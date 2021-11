MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a 22-year-old.

Paul Gabriel was found guilty on Oct. 29 of open murder in the death of Anthony Federighe.

Federighe was shot on Sept. 25, 2018, in the condominiums where his father and Gabriel lived. He was brought to the hospital, where he died.

Court records show there was an ongoing dispute with Gabriel and the victim’s father.

Gabriel’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.