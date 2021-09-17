Man found guilty in murder of ex’s boyfriend near Muskegon

FILE – Ryan Allen Berry appears in a Muskegon courtroom in 2019 to be formally charged with the murder of Evan Yonker.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend near Muskegon in 2019.

Ryan Berry was found guilty on Thursday of 1st degree murder, unlawful imprisonment and two felony firearm charges.

The charges stem from the murder of Evan Yonker in August of 2019.

Berry waited at Yonker’s home in Dalton Township for Yonker to get home from work. He then shot him with Yonker’s own gun.

Prosecutors in 2019 said Berry’s motive stemmed from jealousy over Yonker dating his ex-girlfriend.

Berry then forced his ex-girlfriend to drive him to Grand Haven, where he swam out into Lake Michigan. He surrendered to authorities about 35 minutes later and boarded an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol boat.

Berry’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.