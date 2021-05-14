Man found dead in Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Muskegon Lake.

Muskegon Police Department found his body around 3:30 p.m. Friday, after a caller reported seeing a body in Muskegon Lake, it said in a release. Officers found the body near the 3500 block of Fulton Avenue, which is near the channel between Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.

Police have not identified him, but did say he was as a 69-year-old man from Norton Shores.

His death is still being investigated, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.