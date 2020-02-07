Man enters plea in sexual assault of girl

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at a Muskegon school has entered a plea.

Lorenzo Murray pleaded no contest Jan. 28 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13, court records show.

After Murray was arrested in May of last year, authorities said he assaulted the girl at Nelson Elementary between September 2016 and September 2018.

Murray worked at the school as a contractor through an outside agency.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9.