Man drowns near Muskegon County campground

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man drowned near a Muskegon County campground.

Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the White River Campground in Blue Lake Township near Montague.

Witnesses say a man walked away from a campsite, lost his balance and fell in the White River, according to a news release from the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim surfaced briefly, but then went back under the water, police say.

Around 3:18 a.m., firefighters found the victim. Crews tried CPR and the man was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities have identified the victim as Pawel Marek Kuras of Clinton Township.

He was camping at the campground with his family, police say.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.

